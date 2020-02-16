salem feb 15 fire

Salem Fire & EMS said a fire began in a utility closet Saturday night at a mobile home on West Riverside Drive. The resident, who was not identified, escaped without injuries.

 Courtesy Salem Fire & EMS

A fire started in a utility closet Saturday night at a mobile home in the 1000 block of West Riverside Drive in Salem, firefighters said.

The resident, who was not identified by Salem Fire & EMS, was home and was able to escape without injuries. The department said the call came in about 11:23 p.m. Saturday, and when firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the eaves. The fire was brought under control within seven minutes of arrival, but the home sustained fire and smoke damage.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental and estimated damage to be about $10,000.

