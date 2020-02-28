hr election 110519 p11 (copy)

Polling places will not change in Salem this year, despite a proposal discussed by the city council in the fall.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

Salem polling locations will not be moved for this year’s elections after related legislation failed to pass the General Assembly.

State Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, introduced a bill that would allow localities to create a “super precinct” as part of a new pilot program. Localities would need permission from the State Board of Elections to create the super precinct and establish a voting center for residents in those areas.

The Salem City Council passed a resolution in November to implement a pilot voting center at the Salem Civic Center to save costs on running the May municipal and June primary elections.

But the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee voted 9-6 last month to pass the bill by indefinitely, so Salem's resolution and voting center will not go into effect.

Residents in Salem will vote at their normal polling locations — First United Methodist Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, First Evangelical Methodist Church, Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy and Fort Lewis Christian Church.

The Democratic presidential primary is Tuesday. Salem’s municipal election will be May 5 and the general election will be Nov. 3. For more information about polling locations or voter registration, visit elections.virginia.gov.

