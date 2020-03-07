The Salem City Council will consider borrowing $34.77 million to fund long -awaited renovations of Salem High School and other capital improvements.
The city council will hold a public hearing on the issuance of up to $34.77 million in general obligation bonds at its 7:30 p.m. Monday meeting. Finance Director Rosie Jordan said this is the largest amount the city has borrowed in many years. The city council approved a tax increase last year to help finance the borrowing.
Jordan said the market is right for the city to make this move. Interest rates are low and the bond issue would allow Salem to finance the high school renovations, purchase equipment and make infrastructure improvements that have been deferred for years.
“The city has an extensive list of equipment purchases,” Jordan said. “We’re going through that list right now trying to evaluate what makes the most sense to buy right now.”
The majority of the money will fund the high school renovation. Crews are in the beginning stages of construction — fencing was installed Wednesday around the perimeter of the construction area and the school will hold a groundbreaking ceremony in late April.
Renovations will take about 30 months to complete with an opening date in August 2022, Superintendent Alan Seibert said.
The high school, built in the late 1970s, has a wide range of needs that can affect the learning climate. Seibert said the school system wants to expand classroom and corridor space to account for enrollment projections.
The project also includes upgrades to the heating and cooling systems and will provide more natural light inside the building. About 55% of the school’s roof is set for replacement.
The renovation, designed by RRMM Architects, calls for several changes related to security. Crews will tear down the main office and create a new front entrance.
“This project is about enhancing learning and improving security,” Seibert said. “We want to make it a safer, more comfortable, conducive environment.”
The city awarded the project to G&H Contracting, the same company that built South Salem Elementary School and is currently building Colonial Elementary in Blue Ridge. Jordan said the city expected bids to be around $30.4 million, but G&H was the low bidder at $26.3 million.
Seibert said this lower bid allowed the school system to choose a design that includes a black box theater, a larger chiller for the air conditioning systems and a replacement for the cafeteria curtain wall to make it more energy efficient.
Most of the building will remain the same, but the planned additions will give the school opportunities for smaller capital projects later and to personalize classroom environments for students, Seibert said.
“Older schools, like Salem High School, look like warehouses, and instruction at the time was like an assembly line,” Seibert said. “Our board is not interested in every student being alike in preparation. We want students who are thinkers and doers, not just standardized test-takers. So we are very excited about providing students and staff with learning spaces that support our mission.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.