The Salem City Council has narrowed its search for a new city manager to three finalists.
The city posted a public invitation to a meet-and-greet with the trio of men from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in council chambers. Attendees can leave written comments about the candidates at the event.
The finalists are Lowell Crow, city manager in Freeport, Illinois; Jonathan Lanford, Alleghany County administrator; and Jay Taliaferro, Salem’s longtime assistant city manager and currently the interim city manager. They were selected from 43 applicants for the job.
Kevin Boggess, Salem’s city manager for nearly 11 years, was suddenly forced from the job in January by three members of council. Bill Jones, John Saunders and James Martin voted to ask Boggess for his resignation at the Jan. 14 council meeting, over the objections of Mayor Randy Foley and Vice Mayor Jane Johnson.
The council members who pushed Boggess out have been mum on their reasons, other than saying they wanted to go in a different direction.
Boggess' last day in the job was Feb. 15. He received 11 months of severance pay, totaling $143,376.
Taliaferro was named interim in late January.
The council hired GovHR USA, a recruiting firm, to conduct a national search for candidates, at a cost of $22,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.