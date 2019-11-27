Salem city manager

The Salem City Council has narrowed its search for a new city manager to three finalists: The finalists are Lowell Crow, Jonathan Lanford and Jay Taliaferro.

The Salem City Council has narrowed its search for a new city manager to three finalists.

The city posted a public invitation to a meet-and-greet with the trio of men from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in council chambers. Attendees can leave written comments about the candidates at the event.

The finalists are Lowell Crow, city manager in Freeport, Illinois; Jonathan Lanford, Alleghany County administrator; and Jay Taliaferro, Salem’s longtime assistant city manager and currently the interim city manager. They were selected from 43 applicants for the job.

Kevin Boggess, Salem’s city manager for nearly 11 years, was suddenly forced from the job in January by three members of council. Bill Jones, John Saunders and James Martin voted to ask Boggess for his resignation at the Jan. 14 council meeting, over the objections of Mayor Randy Foley and Vice Mayor Jane Johnson.

The council members who pushed Boggess out have been mum on their reasons, other than saying they wanted to go in a different direction.

Boggess' last day in the job was Feb. 15. He received 11 months of severance pay, totaling $143,376.

Taliaferro was named interim in late January.

The council hired GovHR USA, a recruiting firm, to conduct a national search for candidates, at a cost of $22,500.

