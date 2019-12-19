Salem announced Thursday morning that Jay Taliaferro will serve as its next city manager.
Taliaferro has been the interim city manager for nearly 12 months and was assistant city manager since 2000. He started with the city in 1991 as a staff engineer. He’s a Salem native and graduated from Salem High School.
His late father, Jim, was Salem’s mayor from 1974 to 1996.
Salem received 43 applicants for the city manager position. The city council reduced the pool to six people who were interviewed in November, and then reduced that group to three finalists.
“The number of quality applicants we received for this position was impressive,” Mayor Randy Foley said in a news release. “We had a strong pool of candidates, but Mr. Taliaferro’s immense knowledge of the city and his willingness to move it forward made it clear that the best person for the job was already a city employee.”
Taliaferro was named interim city manager after Kevin Boggess, the city manager for nearly 11 years, was suddenly forced from the job in January by three members of the council. Boggess’ last day in the job was Feb. 15. He received 11 months of severance pay, totaling $143,376.
Taliaferro will be paid $166,000, according to city spokesman Mike Stevens.
As assistant city manager, Taliaferro helped develop a public works task force, the East Main Street Road improvement project and a neighborhood task force designed to keep the peace between Roanoke College students and residents in off-campus neighborhoods, according to the news release.
Earlier this month, Taliaferro said the city needs to address infrastructure issues related to backups on Interstate 81 and to water pressure on the north side of the city.
“When you get stagnant and you fail to keep evolving, the whole world will pass you by,” he said in a news release. “We must stay current because that is the only we we can stay relevant. We need to make sure we are utilizing technology to its fullest and doing things as efficiently as we can.”
Taliaferro’s new position is effective immediately.
