State officials named Salem High School’s Andrea Johnson teacher of the year Monday night.
Johnson received the statewide honor at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pam Northam and state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane made the announcement.
Johnson, a 12th grade English and English 12 college preparatory teacher, was chosen from a field of eight regional finalists for the 2020 teacher of the year award.
“I am so honored to represent my school division and my peers as Virginia’s teacher of the year,” Johnson said in a statement released by the City of Salem.
“I would not be where I am without the love and support of my former teachers, who set me on the path to success, and my fellow educators. They are selfless collaborators and innovators who help me seek ways to refine both the art and science of teaching.”
Johnson will represent Virginia in the national teacher of the year competition. Richmond teacher Rodney Robinson won the national honor earlier this year.
Another Salem teacher, Natalie DiFusco-Funk, was the 2016 Virginia teacher of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.