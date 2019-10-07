State officials named Salem High School’s Andrea Johnson teacher of the year Monday night.

Johnson received the statewide honor at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pam Northam and state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane made the announcement.

Johnson, a 12th grade English and English 12 college preparatory teacher, was chosen from a field of eight regional finalists for the 2020 teacher of the year award.

“I am so honored to represent my school division and my peers as Virginia’s teacher of the year,” Johnson said in a statement released by the City of Salem.

“I would not be where I am without the love and support of my former teachers, who set me on the path to success, and my fellow educators. They are selfless collaborators and innovators who help me seek ways to refine both the art and science of teaching.”

Johnson will represent Virginia in the national teacher of the year competition. Richmond teacher Rodney Robinson won the national honor earlier this year.

Another Salem teacher, Natalie DiFusco-Funk, was the 2016 Virginia teacher of the year.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments