Salem’s search for its next city manager has netted 43 applicants, according to an update shared Monday night by City Council.
The city council agreed over the summer to use a recruiting firm, GovHR USA, to help conduct a national search for its new chief executive.
The application window closed last month. On Monday, during a closed session, the city council got its first look at the candidates.
Council members plan to cull that group down to a short list of prospects who will be invited to interview next month.
No other details about the candidate pool were released Monday. But Mayor Randy Foley said he was encouraged by the number of applicants and optimistic that a good fit will be found.
The city manager is Salem’s chief administrator and oversees all departments. The position has been vacant since last winter when the city council, on a divided vote, decided to part ways with its last manager.
Monday night’s review of the candidates took place in closed session after a regular meeting but city leaders offered a short update on the process beforehand.
In other news, the city council heard brief remarks from candidates for appointment to the Salem School Board.
Incumbents Artice Ledbetter and Andy Raines are both seeking new three-year terms on the board. Longtime Salem educator and coach David Turk, now retired, also volunteered to serve.
A fourth contender initially added her name to the mix but said in her application that she wasn’t seeking to oust an incumbent.
Instead, she asked that she be considered if a vacant seat becomes available. A city clerk said the applicant has since indicated she’ll likely withdraw her name this year.
Ledbetter, Raines and Turk all spoke during a public hearing on the appointments Monday night. They’ll next be invited to longer sit-down interviews with the council members.
The city council also greenlit $11.2 million to fund several major upgrades to Salem’s electric system. An aging substation, two transformers and other substantial components will be replaced between now and 2021.
Those parts are nearing the end of their useful life span, officials said. Most date back to the 1960s and 1970s.
No service disruptions are expected as part of the work. The project has been fully funded through the electrical system’s capital reserves.
Salem leaders also endorsed a resolution urging Congress to pass the Restore Our Parks Act and create a dependable source of funding for the upkeep of the Blue Ridge Parkway and other national parklands.
Localities across the region began considering the statement after a local section of the parkway had to be unexpectedly closed for repairs. The six-mile stretch between mileposts 106 and 112 was shut down for just over a month at the onset of the scenic corridor’s busy fall season.
The road was just reopened last week.
Officials are still advocating for repairs to another route, Roanoke Mountain’s four-mile loop road, which has been closed to cars for nearly a year after a storm set off mudslides that damaged the corridor.
