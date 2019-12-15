A firefighter was injured while putting out a fire in Salem Saturday night.
It took firefighters more than an hour to bring the fire under control at a house in the 200 block of Butt Hollow Road in Salem, said Mike Stevens, spokesman for the city.
When firefighters arrived to the house about 8:42 p.m., they didn't find anyone home.
Stevens said an ambulance took the injured firefighter to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment, and the firefighter has been released. Stevens did not elaborate on the nature of the injury.
The Salem Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause of the fire. No damage estimate was set, but the house sustained significant damage.
