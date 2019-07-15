The Salem Fair attracted an estimated 300,000 thrill seekers during its recently wrapped 12-day run, city officials announced.
Despite sweltering temperatures and a bout of thunderstorms, the popular annual fair saw a healthy turnout on par with last year.
Fairgoers appeared to adjust to the heat wave by waiting for the balmier evening hours to hit the midway, officials said.
“Our crowds really picked up once the sun went down and things got cooler,” said Wendy Delano, director of the Salem Civic Center facilities.
“The serious riders never worry about the heat, but the families with kids, who like to enjoy the entire fair experience, prefer it a little cooler.”
The Salem Fair is Virginia’s biggest free-admission fair. Attendance estimates are extrapolated from food sales, ride tickets and other data points.
The event, which closed out its 2019 run Sunday, offers more than 40 carnival rides and 30 food booths, as well as a lineup of live shows, for those seeking some summer fun.
In addition to the crowds on the midway, nearly 825 people entered some 3,600 items into the fair’s Blue Ribbon exhibit, competing for prizes in categories ranging from cake decorating to photography.
Fairgoers also once again donated thousands of pounds of nonperishable food items to the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry and collected more than 3,000 pairs of socks for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.
Sales of the megapass ride tickets, which are sold in advance of the fair, were up again this year and a portion of those proceeds will be donated to the United Way of the Roanoke Valley.
“We are aware that there are endless entertainment choices and opportunities these days, so we greatly appreciate each and every person who made the fair a priority and stepped on the midway this July,” Delano said.
“We saw a bunch of smiling faces and helped some very deserving organizations in the process.”
The Salem Fair will return next summer for its 32nd year. Its dates are set for July 1 through July 12.