A Ferris wheel view of the 2019 Salem Fair looking out over the skyline of swingers on the YoYo silhouetted by the evening sky on Monday night, just before the skies opened up to rain.

Salem officials announced Monday the city would cancel the Salem Fair due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The fair, scheduled for July 1-12 at the Taliaferro Complex, attracts about 300,000 attendees to the region each year. Officials said the fair had to be canceled because the city could not guarantee the safety of employees and guests at the large event.

“When you have done this as many years as we have, you think you have seen it all,” Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter said in a news release. “The fair takes months and months of planning and while we are all extremely disappointed, the unknowns associated with staging an event of this magnitude, at this particular time, are simply too great. We feel badly for everyone, but we will be back.”

The Salem Fair began in 1988 and has overcome oppressive heat, gale force winds and torrential downpours, according to a news release from the city.

City Manager Jay Taliaferro said the city will work with Deggeller Attractions to bring the fair back next year.

