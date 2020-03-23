Salem City Council voted again Monday to authorize the issuance of up to $34.77 million in general obligation bonds to fund the Salem High School renovations.
The city council approved the debt issuance at its last meeting and held the second reading Monday.
Finance Director Rosie Jordan said the passage of the ordinance would provide the structure for the city to borrow the money, but does not require staff to execute it immediately. Jordan said the city plans to wait until the bond market settles down amid the coronavirus pandemic before it moves forward with issuing and selling the bonds.
This is the largest amount the city has borrowed in many years. The city council approved a tax increase last year to help finance the borrowing.
The high school, built in the late 1970s, has a wide range of needs that can affect the learning climate. The school system wants to expand classroom and corridor space to account for enrollment projections.
The city awarded the project to G&H Contracting, the same company that built South Salem Elementary School and is currently building Colonial Elementary in Blue Ridge.
The city council also reaffirmed its declaration of a local emergency, which was announced March 16, along with declarations in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Vinton and Botetourt County. The purpose of the declaration is to give local governments the legal authority to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. An emergency declaration will also allow the local governments to request aid from regional and state authorities.
As part of its reaffirmation, Salem City Council instituted temporary changes to deadlines for public meetings and public hearings while the health crisis continues. As part of the new ordinance, the city council, planning commission, school board and economic development authority will schedule public hearings within six months, instead of previous rules that required them to be scheduled within a few weeks or months.
City Manager Jay Taliaferro said this would give the city council flexibility if they could not meet because of the pandemic. The new rules will be in effect for the duration of the local emergency.
