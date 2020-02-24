Salem City Council approved three performance agreements Monday that will assist local businesses in expenses related to opening. Two of the businesses — Little Caesars and Avid Hotel — are still under construction and the third, Angelle’s Diner, opened last year.
City council members voted 4-0 to allow city manager Jay Taliaferro to execute the performance agreements on their behalf. Councilman James Martin was absent.
Little Caesars
The city agreed to waive building permit and utility connection fees for water, sewer, fiber optics and electric for Rocky Mount Realty, LLC, which is opening a Little Caesars restaurant at 1122 W. Main St. These waivers will not exceed $15,000, according to the performance agreement.
The city also agreed to reimburse the developer 30% of the new real estate taxes generated by the construction for a period of three years.
The restaurant is expected to be open later this year. The property owner is seeking a second tenant for the building, economic development director Melinda Payne said.
Avid Hotel
Salem agreed to loan $500,000 through its economic development authority to Dev Om LLC, which is constructing Avid Hotel on Wildwood Road. The performance agreement stipulates the city will waive utility connection fees up to $50,000 and building permit fees up to $20,000 for the project.
The developer will also receive a $30,000 grant to help pay for a retaining wall and will be reimbursed 15% of the transient occupancy tax generated by the project for four years. That amount will not exceed $120,000, according to the agreement.
Avid Hotel is currently under construction and is scheduled to open at the end of the year.
Angelle’s Diner
The city agreed to waive connection fees and permit costs up to $10,000 and will reimburse the owners of Angelle’s Diner a sum equal to the difference in real estate taxes generated from the redevelopment of the property. The reimbursement is set on the condition the owners invest at least $1.5 million.
Angelle’s Diner opened last summer on Wildwood Road. This is the second location for the restaurant — the first has been operating in Troutville since 2016 and is known for its Southern fare, burgers and steaks.
The diner’s performance agreement with Salem will apply retroactively toward investments the owners have already put into the property. The owners will also be eligible to apply for a facade grant that will match expenditures spent on the front of their building up to $10,000.
