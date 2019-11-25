A vote to determine the fate of a proposed residential development in Salem has been delayed until January.
The Salem City Council had been scheduled to consider two items — an amendment to the zoning ordinance and a special-exception permit — related to the controversial project by R. Fralin Companies on Monday night.
The local builder has a contract on nearly 67 acres of land off Upland Drive commonly referred to as Simms Farm. Plans call for 139 new homes to be built on the property.
Nearly 40 residents spoke against the development at an October public hearing, raising concerns on a number of topics including traffic, stormwater drainage and density. At that time, the council decided to move the vote to its Nov. 25 meeting so staff could answer questions raised about the project.
City spokesman Mike Stevens said that's the reason behind this delay as well.
"We just want to make sure that we have allowed sufficient staff time for the various departments to gather answers to all the questions," he said.
The council plans to vote on the items related to the development at Simms Farm on Jan. 27. The meeting will be held at the Salem Civic Center.
