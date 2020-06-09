The Salem City Council voted Monday to approve an $81.4 million budget, which represents a $700,000 decrease over the current fiscal year to account for COVID-19-related revenue losses.
Localities all across the country are working to balance their budgets with limited knowledge of how social distancing rules will affect tax revenues from restaurants, hotels and other businesses.
City Finance Director Rosie Jordan said June will be the first month the city will see the beginning effects of COVID-19 on its revenues due to the schedule taxes are collected. The new fiscal year begins July 1, so staff created a budget with its best predictions based on levels seen in April and May.
Salem’s finance staff budgeted a decrease of more than $1 million each in business license and meals tax revenues. Staff said they also estimated lodging tax would decrease about 50% to a total of $850,000.
City Manager Jay Taliaferro called the budget “moderately pessimistic” in hopes the city would overestimate losses. If social distancing measures continue longer, or if the city does not recover as quickly as projected, the city staff has developed contingency plans for other spending reductions, he said.
“Although the budget isn’t as strong as we thought three or four months ago, it’s balanced and will allow us to move forward next year,” council member James Martin said.
The city also has passed measures to help citizens and businesses with tax payments and fees. At its previous meeting, the council adopted an ordinance to delay penalties and interest on real estate and personal property taxes that are due June 30. The ordinance will be in effect until Aug. 1. Previously, the city charged a penalty of 10% for late payments and 10% interest.
The city council also approved a $66,000 loan to its economic development authority to participate in the Total Action for Progress loan program, which provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TAP also will contribute funds, making the total loan pool $99,000. The city also appropriated $5,000 from the general fund for administrative fees to TAP to run the loan program.
On Monday, the city council also set its tax rates for the next fiscal year, which represents no change over the current year. The real estate tax rate will stay $1.20 per $100 of assessed value. The personal property tax rate will be $3.40 per $100 of assessed value. And the machinery and tools tax rate is $3.20 per $100 of assessed value.
The city council will hold a second reading of the budget June 22 before giving it a final vote of approval.
