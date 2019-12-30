Salem has recovered 6.75 acres of prime real estate provided for a hotel that was never built.
The cost: $37,500.
But city officials said paying that price avoided a possible court battle that could have been costlier.
With the signing of paperwork Monday, the city puts a troubled economic development project in the rearview mirror.
City leaders agreed in 2016 to furnish land at the Salem Civic Center for Spartan Development LLC to build a hotel and restaurant at its expense. The city charged just $675 for 6.75 acres, believing that Spartan’s proposed $15 million project would bolster the entertainment and sporting complex on Roanoke Boulevard and the local economy. Spartan announced that a Staybridge Suites would be built. Neither of Spartan’s principals, Dan Friesland of Roanoke County and Alan Criss, who was living in Salem at the time, had built a hotel before, but they said they had lined up the assistance of experts.
If the project didn’t materialize by a deadline the city controlled, the city believed, it could repurchase the land for $675. But things turned out to be more complicated after the project fizzled. Spartan development continued to hold title to the land and rebuffed a city request to return it, according to city officials who contemplated the possibility of taking legal action.
After that announcement in August, the dispute was taken behind closed doors.
Monday, the matter was deemed settled.
Jim Guynn, an attorney hired by the city, said it would take him at least an hour to explain the conflict that arose over the land. In the end, both sides agreed to a conclusion in which the city bought the land back for $37,500, he said.
“There was a legal dispute,” Guynn said. “We settled the legal dispute.”
