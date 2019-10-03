A Burger King in Salem caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters arriving at the restaurant in the 800 block of West Main Street just after 4 p.m. found flames coming from the roof, the city said.

The building was evacuated, and nobody was reported injured in the fire.

The accidental fire broke out in a broiler’s exhaust duct and caused $30,000 in damage, according to the city.

