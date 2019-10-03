A Burger King in Salem caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters arriving at the restaurant in the 800 block of West Main Street just after 4 p.m. found flames coming from the roof, the city said.
The building was evacuated, and nobody was reported injured in the fire.
The accidental fire broke out in a broiler’s exhaust duct and caused $30,000 in damage, according to the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.