Salem secured a $4,000 state grant to proceed with a broad historical survey of eight city neighborhoods.
The grant, announced by Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources, could help the properties seek a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
The intent of the reconnaissance surveys is to compile research and identify sites that could qualify for historic status.
State and national recognition doesn’t limit landowners’ options but could allow them, if desired, to tap into historic tax credits to help preserve their property.
Salem aims to research eight residential areas on Academy Street, High Street, Union Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, South Salem, Virginia Avenue, Langhorne Place and Water Street.
The historical surveys must be finished by June 2020.
Interest among homeowners in seeking historical recognition has been on the rise in Salem. Last year, residents on North Broad Street rallied together and created the first neighborhood historic district in the city.
The city and state supported their petition by helping pay for the historical survey needed to support their application.