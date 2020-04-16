The Ronald McDonald House, which annually is a temporary home for 650 to 700 families of ill children, has no guests.
The last family checked out of the house in early April, a couple of weeks after adjustments to protect guests and their children, and staff and volunteers from COVID-19 were made on March 21.
For 35 years, the nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia has worked to create and support programs that improve the health and well-being of children through its two core programs, the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Room.
Before the last family left, the Ronald McDonald House had suspended its dinner program, restricted the common areas and ceased new admissions, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Carilion Children’s Hospital was closed.
Even with the restrictions, the house, which has 18 bedrooms for families, was able to serve families who were already at the facility because of the “generosity of those in our local community,” a news release said.
A donation of new microwaves and microwavable meals allowed guests to eat in their rooms, which had not been allowed prior to the pandemic. Guests also were given vouchers to purchase hospital meals. Additionally, the nonprofit has been delivering care packages to the hospital for families who are tending to ill children.
The Ronald McDonald Family Room temporarily has been repurposed to provide a respite area for medical personnel.
While there are no remaining families at the Ronald McDonald House, the staff continues to communicate with Carilion Children’s on ways to serve families of hospitalized children and medical personnel, said Anna Semonco, executive director.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia is part of a global network of 300 chapters in more than 63 countries and regions.
Community Foundation announces COVID-19 grants
The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has awarded more than $58,000 in its first round of COVID-19 Disaster Relief Grants to local nonprofits.
Qualified nonprofit organizations that are located in and serve the Roanoke Valley and have been in existence for at least 36 months are eligible to apply, using the foundation’s online application.
“The foundation is fortunate to be in a position to use our discretionary funds and generous assets from our many donor advisers to pool together sizeable resources to support local nonprofits during this critical time,” Michelle Eberly, the foundation’s director of grants and donor engagement, said in an announcement.
“This round of the grants is the first of many that the Community Foundation will be awarding to help organizations adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.
The grants were distributed to:
- ARCH Roanoke: $5,000 to provide separate shelter for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 while also providing a safe shelter for current, healthy clients.
- The Faith Network of Franklin County: $10,000 to provide a separate, temporary shelter for homeless people who are sick and to pay for other operational costs.
- Kids Soar: $10,000 to purchase food and handling supplies so that it can continue to serve as an emergency food pickup site.
- Rescue Mission of Roanoke: $10,000 to support its operations to meet the growing needs of the community.
- Roanoke Area Ministries: $3,800 to help pay for part-time staff due to the decrease in volunteers.
- Roanoke Ballet Theatre: $10,000 to help sustain its operations.
- Salem Food Pantry: $10,000 to purchase food.
Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia holds and administers more than 335 named endowment funds established by individuals and families. Anyone interested in establishing a fund should visit www.cfwesternva.org or call 985-0204.
