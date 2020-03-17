Lexington Police Chief Sam Roman was tapped Tuesday to serve as the next chief of the Roanoke Police Department.
The move is a homecoming for Roman, 49, who served in Roanoke for 25 years and rose to become a deputy chief before taking the helm of Lexington’s police department in 2017.
His return to Roanoke is slated to take effect March 31.
Roman’s hire caps off a months-long national search set in motion when Chief Tim Jones announced his retirement.
City Manager Bob Cowell originally had planned to organize a community open house with the top finalist before making a decision, but those plans were scuttled in light of recent prohibitions on large public gatherings.
A welcome event will held at a later date. But officials said they felt comfortable moving forward in the meantime, as Roman is well-known and has deep roots in the community.
“Sam knows our community and has a history of working with our neighborhoods to build strong relationships,” Mayor Sherman Lea said in a news release. “We are confident his leadership will ensure our Police Department remains one of the most exemplary departments in the Nation.”
Roman said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve.
“To be entrusted with the safety and security of the officers and citizens of Roanoke is an honor,” he said in the release.
“I look forward to rebuilding strong community connections, building upon the existing nationally recognized policing standards, and cultivating the existing relationships with the officers, department leadership, and the entire City.”
