Rocky Mount Police Chief Ken Criner has been suspended with pay while while complaints filed against him are investigated.
Criner was placed on administrative leave April 7, after Town Manager James Ervin received three complaints about the police chief within two days, according to a memo given to all employees of the Rocky Mount Police Department.
The memo does not specify who complained or the nature of the complaints.
Ervin said Wednesday that the town was following standard procedure in putting Criner on paid leave and removing him from the workplace, and that the process doesn’t reflect any findings about the merits of the complaints. “If you receive a complaint, you take the person out,” he said. “You’re just giving things a fair and open review.”
Ervin declined to comment on the nature of the complaints or how the investigation was being conducted. The memo stated that it will be conducted by an outside agency.
Criner earns a salary of $93,000 as police chief, Ervin said.
A 33-year-veteran of law enforcement, Criner worked for the Roanoke City Police Department before coming to Rocky Mount in 2010. Criner became acting chief in September 2014 when previous Police Chief David Cundiff fell ill. Cundiff died soon after, and Criner became his successor.
Lt. Mark Lovern, the head of the Rocky Mount police patrol division, is serving as acting chief in Criner’s absence.
Criner did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.