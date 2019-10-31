Rocky Mount officials will end the town’s ban on outdoor burning at 9 a.m. Friday.
In a statement, town fire marshal David Bowles cited recent rainfall that ended drought conditions in the region.
Botetourt, Franklin and Montgomery counties have lifted burn bans put in place to reduce the risk of wildfires. As of Thursday, Floyd County still had a burn ban in effect.
