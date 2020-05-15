Friday morning was a good day for Pat and Butch Steahly to try out the Garden City Greenway for the first time. Roanoke’s greenway trails were reopening, the Vinton couple knew, after having been closed for 42 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But when they started up the trailhead where the greenway meets Riverland Road in southeast Roanoke, they were met by plastic barricades affixed with signs that stated the trail was closed. Pat found a number for Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation Department, called it and was happy to learn she was right. The greenway was open to the public.
“I talked to a woman who said, ‘You can walk on it,’ ” said Pat, who added with a laugh: “I didn’t want to get arrested.”
Four of Roanoke’s popular paved trails reopened Friday, six weeks after city officials closed the trails as a response to reduce crowds during the pandemic. In addition to the Garden City trail, the Lick Run, Tinker Creek and Mill Mountain greenways opened to walkers, runners, bicyclists and other users who couldn’t wait to hit the pavement.
“It’s so glorious to be out here this morning,” said Beverly Shideler, who was walking on the Tinker Creek Greenway near the Roanoke-Vinton line.
Shideler, an artist who lives in Vinton, had been a regular user of the Tinker Creek Greenway for the past decade until the trail was closed April 3. She switched to the Wolf Creek Trail in Vinton, which she liked, but she was glad to be back on her familiar path.
“My sister and I used to walk here together before she moved to Oregon,” said Shideler. “It’s just a blessing to be out here. With everything that’s been going on, it’s so great to have something to perk you up.”
The Roanoke River Greenway, the most heavily trafficked of the city’s paved trails, will reopen at noon Tuesday.
The greenways’ closure surprised many people who use the paved trails for exercise and as a way to get outdoors during Virginia’s stay-at-home orders. City officials said that closing the greenways was necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus by keeping people away from each other in public spaces.
Even now, with the greenways open, the city is urging people to wear masks, travel in groups of less than 10 people and to stay 6 feet apart from others when using the trails.
Renee Powers, Roanoke’s trails and greenways coordinator, said that because Gov. Ralph Northam has allowed the commonwealth to enter the first phase of reopening businesses and public facilities, the time was right to take down the greenway barricades.
“Today’s a good day,” Powers said while standing in Washington Park next to the Lick Run Greenway, which was being used by bikers and runners late Friday morning.
“We want people to get outside. The air circulation is good, and people can maintain social distancing better outside than inside.”
However, if greenways users don’t follow orders regarding social distancing or keeping the number of users low, the city could decide to close the trails again, Powers said.
When the Roanoke River Greenway opens, vehicles will be prohibited from driving along Wiley Drive from Wasena Park to River’s Edge Sports Complex, which will allow greenway users more room to stay apart on a particularly popular section of the trail.
Ten parking areas at the trailheads have been closed as a way to possibly reduce the number of users. Powers said the reopenings are intended to allow access for neighborhoods near the trails.
“This is designed for folks in the community to have a place to go in their own neighborhood to get outside and socially distance,” Powers said.
That said, some parking is still available near some trails. For example, the official trailhead parking in Washington Park is barricaded, but the public lot for the swimming pool sits open and empty across the street. Some parking spaces near the Roanoke River Greenway in Wasena Park will be closed, but other lots in the park near the ballfields remain open.
During the 42-day closure, parks and recreation crews still had to pick up trash and do other maintenance along the greenways, which received some use despite being closed. Powers said portions of greenways would have been closed for 16 days anyway in April because of flooding.
People who opposed the greenways closures took to social media and launched online petitions that advocated for reopening the trails. Ken McLeod, a Roanoke resident who is policy director for the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit League of American Bicyclists, spoke during two live-streamed Roanoke City Council meetings to urge city leaders to reconsider the closures. McLeod said Friday he is glad the city reopened the trails and that he hopes people follow the rules.
“I am hopeful that people are safe when they use the greenways and conscious of giving space to others,” McLeod wrote in an emailed response to The Roanoke Times. “As a longtime bicyclist who is comfortable on most city streets, I will probably try to limit my use of the greenways so that others can enjoy them, except where there’s no good alternative route. I think there will still probably be some issues with physical distancing, but I think the city’s response to the greenway petition shows a willingness to consider strategies to provide more space rather than limit people.”
Back on the Tinker Creek Greenway, Shideler noted how green and lush the trees and creekbanks had become since she was last on the trail in early April.
“When it closed down, everything was just starting to green out,” she said. “Now it’s like summer. The birds have been incredible. They’re all, ‘Hey, all those people are gone! This is so cool!’ This morning has been like going home.”
