Roanoke’s major greenways most likely will remain closed “for some period of time” as the city follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s blueprint for reopening Virginia.
The popular greenways were closed April 3 due to heavy usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when people have been ordered to stay at home and maintain physical distance from others. During Wednesday’s weekly online news conference with city officials, Roanoke city manager Bob Cowell said that the city will announce Thursday how it plans to reopen city facilities, which include the greenways, in phases.
“We’ll provide details about what that [reopening of greenways] looks like or what that might mean but I would anticipate an extension going forward for some period of time as well,” Cowell said.
The city is following Northam’s lead when it comes to easing pandemic-related restrictions, Cowell said. Northam wants to see 14 consecutive days of diminishing COVID-19 positive tests and hospitalizations before slowly starting reopenings.
Cowell said that the “greenway openings probably won’t occur until the governor moves us into that phase one.”
Cowell noted that since Roanoke closed its greenways, other popular paths such as the Appalachian Trail and national forest trails have been closed by the organizations that maintain them. Salem and Roanoke County’s greenways remain open.
Some citizens have railed against the closure of the greenways, which include the Roanoke River, Lick Run, Tinker Creek, Mill Mountain and Garden City paved trails, all popular with runners, bicyclists and walkers. The organizer of one online petition to reopen the greenways claims to have received more than 200 signatures.
Cowell said that the city has also heard from people who don’t believe the time is right to reopen the greenways. He also invited citizens to offer advice about how to phase in the reopenings of all municipal facilities.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb urged patience.
“We want to make sure we’re safe,” Lea said. “This is about saving lives. I am just as anxious as everybody to get back out and to get back going. We’re going to follow the governor’s directive. And from all I can gather from him, it’s not going to be a switch and everything’s back on. I think he’s going to do it in parts.”
Cobb said that the city was acting in the best interests of the public’s health. “We know that exercise is a big part of that,” he said, “but we also want to reduce and minimize any community spread or outbreak potential.”
