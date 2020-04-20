Roanoke has extended the Mill Mountain Star’s blue and white illumination through the end of April as a tribute to health care workers and first responders fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.
Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell announced the extension at Monday’s city council meeting. The Berglund Center and Wells Fargo Tower also will continue to be illuminated in blue and white each night.
The illuminations initially began Wedneday and were to last through Sunday as part of the international “Light it Blue” campaign, during which buildings and monuments are illuminated in blue light to show support for essential workers during the COVID-19 response.
It was the first time in the iconic star’s 70-year history that it has glowed only in blue and white.
On Monday, the city council also accepted multiple grants to support homeless initiatives and local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city council directed a $298,507 emergency solutions grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the Roanoke Trust House. The grant will allow the shelter to provide temporary housing and quarantine homeless people in the event they are awaiting COVID-19 test results.
Roanoke also received and approved routine funding from HUD. The city received $140,422 for its homeless assistance team program, which helps people experiencing homelessness transition to emergency shelters or permanent housing. The city will provide a match of $55,827.
Roanoke also received $49,070 for the coordinated assessment system grant and $45,235 for continuum of care planning activities. The continuum of care is a group consisting of service providers, neighboring localities, and homeless individuals who work to develop a long term plan for addressing homelessness in the area.
Cowell said the acceptance of these funds was expedited to ensure the programs continue during the COVID-19 emergency.
The city also received a $57,452 grant from the Virginia Community College System to support dislocated workers who have been laid off, economically disadvantaged individuals and youth, and businesses in need of employment and job training services. The city matched the grant with an additional $25,000, Cowell said.
