The Roanoke Women’s Foundation, celebrating its 15th anniversary, has awarded grants totaling $375,000 to six nonprofit organizations.
The foundation supports arts and culture, education, the environment and health and human services through a competitive grants process. Funded by member donations, it gives grants to nonprofit organizations in Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd and Franklin.
The foundation is open to any woman who commits $2,100 annually for at least three years. Members vote to determine the grant recipients.
In the past 15 years, the foundation has granted $3,811,500 to area nonprofits.
The 2019 recipients are:
- Carilion Clinic Community Health and Wellness: $80,000 to support a secure health and community engagement space at Fallon Park Elementary School where children and families can receive expanded medical, dental and mental health services.
- Roanoke Valley SPCA: $135,000 to help cover the estimated $256,000 cost of stabilizing, repairing and making improvements to its Baldwin Avenue animal shelter. The SPCA has an ongoing fundraising drive and still needs about $50,000 for the improvements, according to a spokeswoman.
- Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley: $30,000 to broaden its services to domestic violence victims.
- Commonwealth Catholic Charities: $70,000 to address gender barriers in the refugee community through targeted training.
- Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council: $30,000 for a mobile STEM center to educate girls in science, technology, engineering and math skills.
- Smith Mountain Lake Good Neighbors: $30,000 to support educational enrichment of elementary and middle school students from low-income families.
For more information, visit www.roanokewomensfoundation.org or cfwesternva.org.
