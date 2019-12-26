The country’s first all-black volunteer rescue squad in Roanoke, an iconic bathhouse in Warm Springs and the house where Virginia Tech’s fight song was written in Blackstone will be among the sites featured by the latest round of state historic markers.
Thirteen of the roadside signs, known for their black lettering against a silver background, were recently approved by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
When they are erected sometime next year, the markers will join more than 2,500 others that honor people, places or events of regional, statewide or national significance.
At 28 Wells Ave. in northwest Roanoke, a marker will designate the spot where the Hunton Life Saving and First Aid Crew was first headquartered in 1941. Members of the crew, reputed to be the first all-black volunteer rescue squad in the United States, responded to medical emergencies using their own cars before they acquired an ambulance.
Organized by Alexander A. Terrell, the crew also provided safety and first-aid training in the community. Operations were suspended in 1987.
In Bath County, a sign off U.S. 220 will describe how the Warm Springs Baths became a popular destination for well-to-do people who sought fashionable society and the waters’ reputed curative powers.
The octagonal frame bath house was constructed in the 1820s, while a second one for women was added in the 1870s. Currently managed by the Omni Homestead Resort, the baths were closed due to disrepair but are set to reopen next year after renovations.
While some might think Virginia Tech’s fight song, "Tech Triumph," would be native to Blacksburg, it was actually written halfway across the state in the town of Blackstone.
As a student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, Wilfred Preston “Pete” Maddux asked Mattie Walton Epes to help him write the popular fight song in 1919 at a house on South Main Street, where a marker will be erected. Epes improvised a tune on the piano, while Maddux wrote down the score and composed lyrics.
Other markers have been approved for:
- Virginia Beach, where a marker will recall a militia of 520 men led by Capt. Amos Weeks that disrupted British efforts to establish a base in the area in 1781.
- Hanover County, where a marker will highlight the enslaved Fields Family, whose matriarch, Martha Ann Fields, led most of her 11 children across the Pamunkey River in 1863 to freedom behind the Union lines during the Civil War.
- Winchester, the birthplace of Spottswood Poles, where a marker will explain that from 1906 until 1923, an era that mostly predates the Negro Leagues, Poles starred on all-black baseball teams in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and New York City.
- Bedford and Amherst counties, where two signs will address efforts during segregation to create “separate but equal” schools around the time of the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case: Susie G. Gibson High School in Bedford and Central High School in Amherst.
- Smyth County, where a sign will mark the site of a two-story, 17-room octagonal house of Abijah Thomas that was considered one of the most refined examples of architecture in the state.
- Petersburg, where a Gothic Revival cottage, one of the few such dwellings in the area, was the property of Roger Pryor and Carrie Bragg Campbell during the first half of the 20th century.
- Rockingham County, where Trissels Mennonite Church is the oldest continuously functioning Mennonite congregation in Virginia, dating back to 1823.
- Portsmouth, where St. John’s Episcopal Church was founded in 1848. James Chisholm, its first pastor, ministered to yellow fever victims during an 1855 epidemic.
- Danville, where a marker will commemorate the Yancey House and Grasty Library. The house was a Green Book-listed lodge for African Americans during segregation. The adjacent library operated for black patrons until 1969.
