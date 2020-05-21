Roanoke has canceled its July Fourth fireworks display to reduce the risk of mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced Thursday.
"By making this decision, Roanoke joins many other communities in the area that are cancelling events out of an abundance of caution," the city said in a news release. "The City is hopeful that 2021 will see a return of the fireworks celebration."
On Wednesday, Vinton announced that it would cancel its fireworks display on Independence Day and would not grant permits for large-scale events in June.
Vinton said it would consider allowing events scheduled for the summer and fall once the state enters Phase III of its reopening. That phase, which the governor has said may not occur for another few months, removes the ban on social gatherings.
Salem had not made an announcement by Thursday, according to city spokesman Mike Stevens.
Stevens said city staff had held numerous discussions and hoped to have a definitive answer in the near future. The city already has canceled the 2020 edition of the Salem Fair, which usually coincides with its Fourth of July fireworks display.
