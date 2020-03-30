The Salem Transfer Station will be closed on Saturdays as the latest of a series of measures taken by the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Tinker Creek Transfer Station’s Saturday hours will remain 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Salem facility will be closed on Saturdays beginning this weekend. Residential homeowners are not allowed to bring trash to either the Tinker Creek station on Hollins Road or Salem transfer station on Indiana Street until further notice.
Last week, the resource authority announced that the free mulch program and all household hazardous waste events are canceled until further notice.
Regular curbside collection in Roanoke and Salem, conducted by the cities, remains in effect.
