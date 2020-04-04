The first day of April last week also brought with it the possibility of a missed deadline for some Virginia drivers — anyone whose vehicle's state inspection stickers expired at the end of March.
Depending on the circumstances, however, windshields still bearing a 3/20 might not necessarily prompt a traffic stop.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting statewide stay-at-home order, Virginia courts remain under emergency conditions and some local prosecutors have dropped minor misdemeanor traffic charges to help clear dockets — including expired stickers and registrations.
Similarly, in the Roanoke Valley, officials have scaled back their handling of those types of offenses. Spokespeople for Salem and Roanoke said Friday that police in both cities are not actively pursuing minor inspection and registration violations at this time.
Roanoke County likewise isn't seeking to cite offenders, but offered an added caution.
"Officers have the discretion to enforce," spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said Friday. "While some leniency might be shown toward recently expired stickers, those that expired prior to the emergency might be considered differently. Vehicle repair shops are open, so the inspections are still available."
Further out, Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Rick Garletts said Saturday he is unaware of any deviation from normal enforcement by state troopers.
According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles website, the agency has extended the validity of licenses that are set to expire on or before May 15, for an additional 60 days. That two-month extension also applies to cardholders age 75 and older, who normally are required to make an in-person visit to renew.
It does not, however, apply to licenses that have been suspended or revoked, the DMV has said.
Vehicle registrations that expire in April are also extended for an additional 60 days.
All 75 state DMV's customer service centers are currently closed, at least through April 23, as a result of coronavirus precautions. DMV weigh stations have also suspended operations for the same duration, the agency has said.
"Virginians eligible to renew their licenses, identification cards, or vehicle registration online are encouraged to take advantage of those services," the DMV website said. "Mail-in options are also available for a number of transactions, such as vehicle registration, original title transactions, and driver's license renewal, if mailed a notice."
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is online at: http://www.dmv.virginia.gov
