More than $715,000 was collected Wednesday during a 24-hour fundraising drive for nonprofit organizations in the Roanoke Valley.
The Roanoke Valley Gives online campaign garnered the largest per-donor average in the event’s five years.
It came as the region struggled with the growing impacts of the coronavirus, which has caused business and school closures, event cancellations and financial uncertainty even though a local case has yet to be reported.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the steep drop in the investment markets combined to form a ‘perfect storm’ of all the reasons why we should have given up on the notion” of a fund drive, Alan Ronk, president and CEO of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, wrote in a letter to participants.
“But, we chose instead to believe in the amazing vitality of this community and to go ‘full steam ahead,'" he wrote. “In the end, you did your part.”
The final tally was $715,490 from 3,287 donors during the round-the-clock event.
About 150 nonprofits participated in the drive, spreading the word about their missions as they sought contributions.
