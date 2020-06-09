Cases of COVID-19 are increasing at a faster pace in the Roanoke Valley since businesses began to reopen and have caused at least a dozen outbreaks in businesses, restaurants, long-term care, a day care and a church.
A disproportionate share of the cases are occurring in the Hispanic population, and some of the outbreaks are linked, as a worker brings the disease home and spreads it to family members, who then go to their jobs.
“We have been targeting this population with language-specific, cultural-specific messages about masking, distancing and staying home, particularly when they are sick,” said Dr. Thomas Kerkering, who is on the Roanoke and Alleghany Health District’s communicable disease team. “This population wants to work. It needs to work. So many of them will still go to work when they are sick. We obviously need to discourage that.”
He said the Hispanic population accounts for 27% of local infections in the combined health district, but according to the last census, they make up just 3% of the total population.
In Roanoke alone, 44% of the residents who tested positive for the virus are Hispanic, according to the Virginia Department of Health dashboard.
Many could have mild or no symptoms.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the local health districts, said testing events are being done in neighborhoods with high numbers of cases.
She said that contact investigations and tracing are occurring and people are being advised that they need to self-isolate if infected, and quarantine if exposed, but that language is posing a barrier.
She is waiting on additional contact tracers from the state and has asked for them to be bilingual. O’Dell said she would welcome help from Spanish speakers with computer skills.
Kerkering said Southside, Northern Virginia and Harrisonburg also are seeing a disproportionate share of cases in Latinos.
About a third of the cases in the Mount Rogers and West Piedmont health districts and about 14% of New River Valley cases are Hispanic residents.
Dr. Norman Oliver, the state’s health commissioner, said during the governor’s briefing Tuesday that for all cases in which ethnicity is known, half of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 are Hispanic.
A downward trend, except in Southwest
Gov. Ralph Northam said the state numbers are looking good, hospitals have enough beds and supplies, and the rate of positive tests is going down.
The Health Department’s website shows a downward trend for state cases reported by the date of the onset of symptoms. All regions of the state, with the exception of Southwest Virginia, follow that trend.
In the Southwest region, daily case counts continue to rise.
“We are seeing a gradual uptick in our cases. It is not a surge, but it is steadily increasing,” Kerkering said.
Hospital admissions remain steady, and the average age of people with infections is trending downward into a working population rather than the elderly.
O’Dell said the governor’s stay-at-home order preceded the region’s first case. The increases began once some restrictions were lifted in mid-May during Phase 1.
On June 5, Virginia entered Phase 2, which allows restaurants to have limited indoor seating and for crowds of 50 people to gather.
“I don’t see us going anywhere but increasing for a while, at least for our area,” Kerkering said. “It will be interesting throughout the state to see if the number of cases start to go back up. Simply, will the public continue to be very diligent about social distancing and masking? That remains to be seen.”
He’s not sure that they will.
“It worries me that people are not masking like they should, and I do see groups of people standing around talking, and they are obviously closer than 6 feet from each other and they are not wearing masks,” he said.
O’Dell said there was a big party in her neighborhood with lots of togetherness and no masks.
“On the other hand, I see families that are very diligent at the grocery store. It’s like A to Z,” she said. “I think people are getting fatigued and they just want to get back to normal.”
She, too, would welcome that.
“I’m ready to go dine in a nice restaurant, or just any restaurant. It would be a nice change of venue,” she said. “But I’m not willing to take the risk. And I do think we have the 30 to 40% of people who are asymptomatic who could be shedding the virus, and I’m not willing to catch the virus.”
O’Dell paused, then added, “My children still don’t get to come in my house.”
