Roanoke’s city council will hold a public hearing Monday night as it considers whether to allow battery-powered electric bicycles on city-owned greenways and paths.
A new state law that goes into effect July 1 will make it legal for people to ride electric bicycles, commonly called e-bikes, on shared trails and pathways. That would mean that e-bikes would be allowed on Roanoke paths such as the Roanoke River Greenway, Carvins Cove trails and other pathways frequently used by walkers, runners, bicyclists and others. Currently, the city prohibits e-bikes from trails and paths.
E-bikes have become popular with people who, whether because of physical difficulties or health reasons, cannot ride or pedal a regular bicycle. With their battery-powered motors, e-bikes allow people to experience the outdoors and ride along scenic bike trails they would not otherwise be able to traverse, advocates say.
Opponents say that e-bikes travel at unsafe speeds and endanger other people using trails, which include children and the elderly.
The new law places e-bikes into three separate classifications: pedal-assisted, no-throttle bikes that can cruise at speeds up to 20 mph; bikes with no pedal assistance but with throttles that can reach 20 mph; and pedal-assisted, no-throttle bikes that can go up to 28 mph.
The city council has a number of options to consider during Monday night’s hearing, one of which is to simply take no action and allow the state law to take effect, which would legalize all classifications of e-bikes on city trails. Other options include banning all classes of e-bikes from trails, prohibiting some classes while allowing others or approving a city ordinance that legalizes all e-bikes on greenways and trails. If the council passes its own ordinance to allow e-bikes, the city would have a framework to make changes to regulate e-bikes later, city attorney Dan Callaghan said.
During council’s June 1 meeting, parks and recreation director Michael Clark told council members that people are already riding e-bikes on the trails despite the ban. Enforcement of the ban, which is the responsibility of Roanoke City Police, is difficult, Clark said.
Other localities are already allowing e-bikes on trails. The Huckleberry Trail in Blacksburg and Christiansburg allows e-bikes with motors up to 250 watts and sets a speed limit of 15 mph.
The ordinance under consideration calls for the prohibition of all e-bikes from city greenways. However, Callaghan has given council five alternatives to that ordinance that they could also consider.
“The proposed ordinance is the most restrictive and, under state code, requires this public hearing,” Callaghan wrote in an email to The Roanoke Times on Friday. “The public hearing on Monday will afford Council the opportunity to consider the various approaches.”
Those alternatives include: allow all e-bikes everywhere; ban only Class 3 e-bikes (that go up to 28 mph) from greenways and trails; ban Class 3 e-bikes but allow Classes 1 and 2 on the paved greenways; and allow only Class 1 e-bikes on greenways.
Another alternative clarifies city code to clearly state that bicycles are allowed on greenways and trails — which has been understood as long as the greenways have existed, but has never been put into law. This alternative would allow e-bikes on greenways, because council would be, in effect, taking no action to prohibit them.
Gas-powered mopeds, motorized scooters and motorized skateboards would still be banned from city greenways and trails.
Monday’s public hearing begins at 7 p.m., with the e-bikes hearing last on the agenda. To participate in the hearing, citizens must call the city clerk at 853-2541 or email clerk@roanokeva.gov by 4 p.m. Monday.
