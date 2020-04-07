The city of Roanoke announced this morning that it will furlough 39 part-time employees, according to a news release.
It was unclear how long the furloughs would last, though the city will stay in contact with those employees as its fiscal year financial outlook becomes clearer.
"It is unfortunate that the situation has come to this, but with the pandemic forcing closure of our facilities and cancellation of all community programming, the furloughs became necessary," City Manager Bob Cowell said in the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.