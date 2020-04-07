ey cityhallentrance 121115 p09 (copy)

The city of Roanoke announced Tuesday that it will furlough some city workers.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2015

The city of Roanoke announced this morning that it will furlough 39 part-time employees, according to a news release.

It was unclear how long the furloughs would last, though the city will stay in contact with those employees as its fiscal year financial outlook becomes clearer.

"It is unfortunate that the situation has come to this, but with the pandemic forcing closure of our facilities and cancellation of all community programming, the furloughs became necessary," City Manager Bob Cowell said in the news release.

