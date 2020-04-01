Roanoke officials are closing all of the city’s major greenway trails effective 8 a.m. Friday because so many people have used them in recent days in violation of social distancing admonitions.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea announced the decision at a Wednesday virtual press conference, adding that if residents continue to ignore social distancing requirements – as well as Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order – the city will close all its parks as soon as Monday.
Parks and recreation workers will patrol all city parks and report gatherings larger than 10 people to the police, City Manager Bob Cowell said. Police will first disperse congregations, but those who don’t comply may be charged.
While acknowledging that fresh air and exercise are essential to our well-being, Lea said, “We are not, as a community, on vacation.”
The closure affects the Roanoke River, Tinker Creek, Mill Mountain and Garden City greenways – essentially all of the city’s paved trails. Cowell said natural trails, such as those on Mill Mountain, have not drawn large enough crowds to be a concern. Greenway parking areas also will be closed.
In neighboring Roanoke County, parks and greenways are still open, but the county "will be making an announcement by virtual press conference [Wednesday] regarding restrictions on park usage including playgrounds, courts and other amenities," parks spokesman Scott Ramsburg wrote Tuesday.
In the New River Valley, meanwhile, Montgomery County and the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg are closing all playgrounds, public restrooms, and basketball courts effective at 5 p.m. Thursday as a response to the pandemic.
The closures will remain in place until further notice, according to a joint news release from the localities.
Parks, trails, and other open spaces are still open for the public to enjoy for the physical and mental health benefits they provide. Individuals and groups of 10 or less must adhere to the social distancing requirements of 6 feet set forth by the governor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.