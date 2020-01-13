Terry Jamerson, publisher of The Roanoke Times and a regional vice president of parent company BH Media Group, announced Monday that she is retiring.
Jamerson’s newspaper career spanned four decades. She held senior leadership roles with several media companies, including Worrell Enterprises, Media General and BH Media Group.
Jamerson was named publisher of The Roanoke Times in 2013 when BH Media purchased the newspaper from Landmark Communications of Norfolk. In addition to Roanoke, she directed BH Media’s Virginia Community Group, which includes daily and weekly newspapers in many parts of state including Bristol, Lynchburg, Charlottesville, Waynesboro, Danville and Martinsville.
Jamerson, a native of Martinsville and a graduate of Mary Baldwin College, got her start in the business by selling advertising at The Daily Progress in Charlottesville.
During her career, Jamerson held leadership roles in advertising and publishing at Worrell Enterprises newspapers in Charlottesville, the New River Valley and Marion, and later became publisher of a daily publication in Bryan-College Station, Texas. She arrived as publisher of the The News & Advance in Lynchburg in 1994. Media General purchased Lynchburg and other Worrell papers in 1995 and named Jamerson part of its leadership team in Virginia. Media General sold its newspaper holdings to Berkshire Hathaway in 2012.
“I’ve had a grand experience in a variety of leadership roles in newspapers, but most important to me is the positive impact our newspapers have had on the communities we serve,” Jamerson said. “And that means not only informing our readers on a daily basis, but also by serving in volunteer roles outside our institutions.”
In Roanoke, Jamerson served as board president of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of the United Way and is on the board of directors of Center in the Square. Jamerson serves on the GO Virginia Southside Board and is currently serving as President of The Roanoke Regional Partnership. She also is a longtime member of the board for the University of Lynchburg, Southern Newspaper Publishers Association, and she is a former president of the Virginia Press Association.
“I congratulate Terry on a career full of achievements,” said BH Media Group Executive Vice President Julie Bechtel. “In addition to her accomplishments as a newspaper publisher, Terry has made lasting contributions to the Roanoke and Lynchburg communities through her volunteer work. She is to be commended for that.”
John Jordan, BH Media’s vice president of digital and sales, will oversee the Virginia Community Group and The Roanoke Times on an interim basis. Jordan has been with the company since 2018. Jamerson will assist with the transition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Since 2013, the RT has become a mere shadow of the great paper it was (though there are still some great reporters attempting to do great journalism even with an ax over their heads). The buck stops at the top.
Maybe things would be better for the RT if it weren't so biased.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.