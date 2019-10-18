Due to later deadlines for coverage of late high school football games Friday night, some Roanoke Times subscribers may experience later than normal delivery times on Saturday.

Subscribers with questions and/or concerns are encouraged and welcome to contact our circulation department by phone at 540-981-3211 or (800) 346-1234, or online by filling out our online form. Our customer service department can also be reached by email at customer@roanoke.com.

Thank you for subscribing to The Roanoke Times.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments