Buses were lined up in the parking lot at the front of Patrick Henry High School on March 23 as the governor announced the closing of all public schools until the end of this academic school year. The school system had been using buses to deliver meals to families. That practice ended Monday.

Roanoke City Public Schools has suspended its meal delivery service until further notice, the district announced in a Facebook post on Monday evening. Employees are not to report to work, either, and school buildings will be closed until further notice, the post stated.

“The School Board is meeting tomorrow afternoon to discuss the Governor’s stay-at-home directive, and we will provide an update on food service after the meeting,” the post stated.

Schools spokesman Justin McLeod said the suspension was connected to Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, which was issued Monday afternoon.

A grab and go service will be offered Tuesday, but it was unclear whether that would continue later in the week.

Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fallon Park Elementary, Round Hill Elementary, Patrick Henry High School and William Fleming High School, the post stated. Families who need meals but cannot pick up food are instructed to call 2-1-1.

The school board planned to meet electronically at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a specially called meeting; the meeting can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page.

“We are seeking solutions and will keep you advised,” the post stated.

