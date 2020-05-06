Roanoke will start reopening its paved greenways May 15, in concurrence with Gov. Ralph Northam's phase one plan for reopening Virginia.
The Tinker Creek, Lick Run and Garden City greenways will open May 15. The Roanoke River Greenway will reopen May 19.
The parking areas for those greenways will remain closed, but the trails can be accessed by pedestrians, bicyclists and other users.
The greenways have been closed since early April.
This is a breaking news post. It will be updated.
