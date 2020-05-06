hr greenwayclosed 040320 p01

Renee Powers, trails and greenways supervisor with Roanoke Parks and Recreation, puts up a barricade at the Bridge Street trailhead in the Norwich neighborhood on April 3.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2020

Roanoke will start reopening its paved greenways May 15, in concurrence with Gov. Ralph Northam's phase one plan for reopening Virginia.

The Tinker Creek, Lick Run and Garden City greenways will open May 15. The Roanoke River Greenway will reopen May 19.

The parking areas for those greenways will remain closed, but the trails can be accessed by pedestrians, bicyclists and other users.

The greenways have been closed since early April.

