Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said that he expects the city council to pass the long-delayed 2021 city budget on Monday, despite an effort by some supporters of the Black Lives Matters movement to stall approval until they voice their concerns about police funding.
“We’re scheduled to vote on that [budget] Monday and that isn’t going to change,” Lea said Thursday. “We’ve got to have a balanced budget and we’ve got to pass it.”
Roanoke’s budget is nearly two months late already because of changes that had to be made after the COVID-19 pandemic and related business shutdowns blew a hole through the city’s expected revenues. The recommended $298.1 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21 is about $1.4 million less than the current year’s budget and it includes cuts to education, tourism, arts and other organizations.
The city must pass a balanced budget before July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.
Supporters of Black Lives Matter have been more visible and more active in Roanoke since the death of George Floyd on May 25 sparked nationwide protests over the treatment of blacks by police departments.
A petition on change.org titled “Delay the Roanoke City Budget Adoption vote for 2021” had more than 500 signatures Thursday. A Facebook group called “No Justice No Peace – Roanoke” posted a form letter for supporters to send to council members calling for the budget to be delayed.
Those in support of delaying the budget approval say that they did not have enough to time to weigh in on the budget process because the only public hearing in regards to the budget was held May 28, just three days after Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Part of the group’s letter reads: “In the weeks that have followed, citizens across the United States have engaged in a vigorous and important debate about police accountability and funding.”
Tatiana Durant, one of the organizers of regular protests across the street from the Roanoke Police Department, said that she wants Roanoke to start “gradually divesting from the Roanoke City Police Department and start investing in underprivileged communities.”
Lea said that conversations about police funding would have to wait until after the 2021 budget is approved.
“We can talk about that as we begin next year’s budget,” Lea said. “We can look at things where we can make adjustments, but that does not mean we are going to dismantle our police department.”
Lea said he wants to give new Police Chief Sam Roman time to analyze the department and make recommendations. Roman was hired as chief in March, just as the country began shutting down due to the pandemic.
“We’ve got a new chief now,” Lea said. “He can assess some things. We can talk about funding. We can emphasize training. He will need time to look at all of that, and we owe that to him.”
Councilman Bill Bestpitch agreed that it was time to adopt the 2021 budget and look at any possible police funding changes down the road.
“Delaying at this point isn’t going to accomplish anything,” said Bestpitch, noting that the budget must be passed before the end of the month. He also said that the council always has time to assess spending priorities during the course of the year.
“The budget is set for the year, but it’s not carved in stone,” he said.
Bestpitch agreed with Lea that Roman be given more time to make recommendations before any funding changes be considered.
“We need to give him the respect of going through things himself before we tell him what changes to make,” Bestpitch said.
Durant, a 22-year-old Hollins University theater major, said she will speak to council on Monday to urge members to delay the budget’s passage.
“When we say we want people involved, this is what I am talking about,” she said. “Not just between protesters, but between us and the people we elect.”
Citizens who want to speak to council during either the 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. meetings on Monday must call the City Clerk’s office at 853-2541 or email clerk@roanokeva.gov by noon (to speak at 2 p.m.) and 4 p.m. (to speak at 7 p.m.) on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.