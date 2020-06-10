When it's time for students to go back to school come fall, social distancing will need to be maintained in buildings and on the bus. That likely means implementing staggered schedules and other ideas to reduce the number of kids in a classroom. But how do students maintain social distancing on a small yellow school bus?
"It’s a massive math problem," Roanoke School Board member Eli Jamison said during the board's Tuesday night meeting, adding that the challenge doesn't stop once students arrive to school.
Hours after Gov. Ralph Northam publicly announced guidance for reopening schools over the summer and for the 2020–21 academic year, Roanoke's school board members and top school leaders put their heads together — virtually — to consider foundational logistics. Roanoke City Public Schools has already begun to create an instructional plan for the academic year per state requirements, but it will also need to create a plan to show how schools will maintain health measures, outgoing Superintendent Rita Bishop said.
The school reopening phases will follow the state's reopening plan, which means a majority of the state, including Southwest Virginia, is currently on Phase 2. That allows for in-person instruction for students with special needs, English Language Learners, pre-K through third grade and summer camps. The third phase would allow all students to return to the classroom while following health precautions and social distancing measures. That means even Phase 3 will require a remote component because most schools cannot accommodate all students while remaining 6 feet apart.
Roanoke's school leaders are working under the assumption that Phase 3 would be a best case scenario in August.
"I do think it’s really important that everybody take away from what the announcement was today, there’s nothing that looks like normal school next year for the foreseeable future," Jamison said.
Bishop said she has been working on an altered schedule for the fall, and that the summer will be used to remediate students, especially English Language Learners and those who use special education services. The district has budgeted money to hire staff on a limited basis over the summer. Remote instruction will occur using Virtual Virginia, Bishop said.
Bishop also noted that the district needs to be prepared to close without notice if cases spike again. The district plans to start the school year on schedule, she said.
Jamison, who is leading a transition and restoration task force with school board member Joyce Watkins, said the group will be soliciting feedback from the community as they begin to make suggestions to the district for how to address instruction, operations and social and emotional health. One of the guiding principles is equity, Watkins and Jamison said.
The district also plans to add additional child care sites to maintain social distancing while providing important care for working parents, including teachers. Bishop expressed a desire to work with places of worship to utilize buildings.
The key question is transportation. "That seems to me the biggest logistical hurdle," school board member Laura Rottenborn said, noting the district's continued problems with its transportation provider Durham School Services.
In a normal year, Durham was completing double runs because of a lack of drivers. Now, fewer kids will be able to ride on one bus.
It could mean the district will encourage more students to walk to school, soliciting volunteers to help students walk to school and maybe drive 15-passenger vans, Bishop said. Watkins also mentioned the possibility of partnering with Valley Metro.
"You talk about equity issues; this is a real equity issue," Bishop said.
School board member Dick Willis said he wanted the district to encourage parents to "trust the district" and keep their children in public school. Some have been discussing homeschooling for a year or switching to small private schools so as to not deal with continued uncertainty. An exodus from public schools would result in districts having a smaller average daily membership, reducing funding.
Honoring retirees
The school board also presented framed resolutions to Bishop, whose retirement takes effect June 30, and school board member Bill Hopkins, who chose not to apply for another term and whose term expires at the end of the month. Chairman Mark Cathey also said Deputy Superintendent Dan Lyons is retiring, and that he will be honored at board's work session in two weeks.
Each school board member thanked Bishop for her service to the district. "I’m sorry that your last semester was marred by a global pandemic, but them’s the breaks, but you’ve done great and we can’t thank you enough," Cathey said. Bishop is being replaced July 1 by Verletta White, most recently an education official in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Bishop waved off most of the praise, instead focusing on the educational ideals she believes. "I believe the strength of this country rests in American public education," she said.
"What is the greatest equalizer of all? It’s always been education," she said.
