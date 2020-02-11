RICHMOND — Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, said Tuesday he will be supporting Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Frank Rogers for the vacancy on the circuit court.
“Judge Rogers has proven to be an outstanding jurist in every way and is eminently qualified to the serve on the circuit court,” Edwards said in a statement.
Roanoke Circuit Judge William Broadhurst is retiring March 1 from his position in the 23rd Judicial District.
Edwards is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which interviews judicial candidates. Interviews are scheduled for Feb. 21.
Rogers took the bench of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in the 23rd Judicial District in 2015.
The Roanoke Valley legislative delegation is not unified around Rogers. Others have said they support Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Leisa Kube Ciaffone.
In 2016, Ciaffone was one of two candidates considered for a circuit court position in the 23rd District. Roanoke Valley lawmakers backed promoting Judge Chris Clemens from general district to circuit court, saying Ciaffone would get the nod for the next opening.
“We believe that Judge Ciaffone will make an excellent Circuit Court Judge in the future and intend to support her candidacy for the next vacancy,” Edwards and Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, wrote in a joint statement in 2016.
Edwards reiterated Tuesday that he does not recall issuing this statement. Suetterlein has said he backs Ciaffone.
Last month, the Roanoke Bar Association — as well as the Salem/Roanoke County Bar Association — endorsed Ciaffone for the circuit court position.
Edwards said that in 2013, when a circuit court position was open, the Roanoke Bar Association endorsed David Carson, with Rogers as the second choice. Carson was appointed to the Roanoke Valley bench in 2013.
