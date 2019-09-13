Roanoke’s next police chief won’t take the helm until April or May, the city said this week in an outline of its recruitment process.
The city will name an interim chief when Chief Tim Jones retires in February.
Chief of police is a critical hire for City Manager Bob Cowell, who said he will gather input this month from community leaders, council members and residents to come up with a list of qualifications people want to see in their next law enforcement leader.
Jones, who was named chief in 2016, drew criticism for his initial resistance to syringe exchange services, and for remarks about rape victims and gun violence that some viewed as sexist and racist, respectively.
Trust and transparency between the police department and the community emerged as themes in recent interviews with a dozen residents about what they want in the city’s next chief.
“Once a community loses trust in their law enforcement leader, things start going downhill,” said Karen Cobb, an advocate for families affected by gun violence. “People have lost trust.”
In its tentative recruitment timetable, the city stressed community input in the search. Finalists will face two interview panels, one made up of residents. The city’s preferred pick will be introduced at a community open house planned for March.
The community interview panel will include people representing the interests of neighborhoods, downtown businesses, the city’s gun violence task force, LGBT residents and the NAACP, among others.
Brenda Hale, president of the local NAACP branch, served on the city’s last citizens interview panel.
“Everybody is entitled to a mistake, but if you do nothing to correct your mistake, if you do nothing to speak up to the community and say I’m sorry, if you do nothing to overcome that mistake, that’s a problem,” Hale said. “Right now I think there has been some mistrust going on, and I think this needs to be worked on.”
Several residents acknowledged that they see police officers involved in community service but want a chief who is more visible and who can communicate well with the public.
Brenda Widman, 69, says she often hears gunshots from her home in northwest Roanoke. She wants police to put out information about crimes more quickly.
“We don’t always know what’s going on until a few days later,” Widman said.
Cowell said Friday he’s had a dozen formal conversations with community leaders and council members. Feedback has focused on finding a chief who is committed to neighborhood policing and building relationships and who is a good communicator.
Jacqueline Moon, who recently served on the Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates committee, said she would like to see the next chief be more, in a word, woke.
“The problem with Tim Jones, obviously, was over the past year the sort of insensitive comments he made both about rape and about violence,” Moon said. “So what I think, and what other people I’ve talked to feel, is that maybe somebody who belongs to a younger generation ... somebody who’s willing to grow and willing to listen to people … somebody who’s aware of the current issues in the community and the country, as far as race and women’s rights.”
In an interview last month, Jones defended his tenure, noting that many supporters reached out to him when he was faced with criticism for positions he took.
“People talk about me being a dinosaur. In regards to a lot of chiefs these days, I probably am,” Jones said. “But that historical perspective has better enabled me to make the decisions that make us more transparent, to remember what community engagement is.”
Jones cited the department’s crime analysis unit as “a perfect example of what we do academically and analytically, of where we’re going, what’s driving the issues, how we’re going to respond.”
Both Jones and Cowell suggested that gun violence will be a major issue facing the next chief, who will become Roanoke’s 17th permanent chief and the fifth since the 1960s. The city recently formed a task force to look at how to reduce such crimes.
“I think Roanoke has always been fairly open to trying different strategies to combat crime,” Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell said. “And I think whoever we get in here should be somebody who is willing to consider that.”
Caldwell suggested that officer recruitment and retention will be one of the biggest problems the next chief will handle, an issue echoed by several residents who said they wanted to see officers paid more.
In recent months, the Roanoke City Police Association has stressed the importance of officer pay and department turnover. The association said its timing was coincidental when it released a statement about vacancy issues an hour after the city announced Jones’ retirement.
Cowell said he would likely name one of the department’s two deputy chiefs as an interim in February and prefers to avoid naming anyone seeking the permanent slot as an interim.
At the end of this month, Cowell anticipates the city will put out a survey to gather more widespread community feedback.
Caldwell said he believes Cowell will face pressure from people advocating for specific diversity criteria.
Regardless of those personal elements, Roanoke’s next chief should be picked based on whether they’re the best match for the job, Caldwell said.
“If a white male fits that bill, we should hire the white male. If a black woman fits that bill, we should hire the black woman,” he said.
“But we shouldn’t just go in there and try to fit somebody’s preconception of who the next chief of police should be.”
Find updates on the city’s search at https://www.roanokeva.gov/2545/Police-Chief-Recruitment-2019-2020
