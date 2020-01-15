Roanoke’s Lucy Addison Middle School has a new principal — again.
Anna Unversaw took over as leader of the Orange Avenue school Jan. 6. Tim Hahn, the school system's executive director for student services who has been Addison’s principal in the interim, is remaining at the school through Unversaw’s transition.
Unversaw came from Lexington County School District Two in West Columbia, South Carolina, where she was most recently assistant administrator at that district’s Northside Middle School. She has a more than a decade of experience in education, according to Roanoke schools spokesman Justin McLeod, including as a teacher and mentor teacher. She holds a bachelor’s degree in government and international relations and master’s degrees in mass communication and educational leadership.
Unversaw is Addison’s fifth leader since 2018. Rob Johnson left the job after the 2018 school year to become principal of a governor’s school in Martinsville. Grafton Young served as Lucy Addison Middle’s acting principal until November, when he transferred to another position in the school division. Another acting principal, Michele Micael, served through the end of the school year.
This school year began with Andy Wheeling at Addison’s helm, but left the post for medical reasons in October. Hahn had been interim principal since then.
Unversaw, who has already found and moved into a home in the city, was introduced to the school board Tuesday night, during its first meeting since she started the job.
