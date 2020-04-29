Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT... .A DEEP AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL MOVE SLOWLY FROM THE MIDWEST INTO THE OHIO VALLEY THROUGH THURSDAY. A NARROW, YET STRONG LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA FROM WEST TO EAST DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE 2-3 INCHES ALONG AND NEAR THE BLUE RIDGE TO GENERALLY 1.5 TO 2 INCHES ELSEWHERE. THE GROUND ACROSS THE REGION IS SATURATED FROM RECENT RAINFALL. IN ADDITION TO HEAVY RAINFALL TO FLOODING OF AREA CREEKS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS, HEAVY RAIN RATES DURING A PERIOD OF SHORT DURATION COULD CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, BATH, BOTETOURT, CRAIG, FLOYD, GILES, MONTGOMERY, PULASKI, ROANOKE, AND ROCKBRIDGE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING THIS AFTERNOON WILL SPREAD NORTHEAST DURING THE EVENING. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE. THEN OVERNIGHT, A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CROSS THE REGION FROM WEST TO EAST. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 1/2 INCHES COULD RESULT IN FLOODING AND/OR FLASH FLOODING. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL, ESPECIALLY IN STEEP MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN. CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, AND LOW-LYING NORMALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&