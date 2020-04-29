A Roanoke man and his two now-defunct companies have agreed to pay $300,000 to repay customers defrauded by an illegal robocalling operation.
Bryant Cass settled a lawsuit that accused him of making hundreds of thousands of unsolicited calls nationwide, pitching car selling services to people who listed their cars for sale on sites such as Craigslist and Autotrader, Attorney General Mark Herring announced Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, robocalls continue to be an everyday occurrence for most Virginians, and many times they can be not only annoying but dangerous, potentially scamming people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Herring said in a written statement.
As part of the settlement, Cass’s two companies, Adventis Inc. and Skyline Metrics LLC, have ceased operations. Cass has been banned from participating in telephone solicitations for five years.
Cass and the companies made 586,870 unsolicited telemarketing calls to Virginia numbers from 2014 to 2017, the suit alleged.
Attempts to reach Cass’s attorney were unsuccessful Wednesday. In court documents, the defendants made no admissions of liability.
Using automated equipment to pull telephone numbers from websites, the operation logged hundreds of calls a day — even to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry — and left prerecorded voicemails to pitch car selling services for a “small fee,” according to the suit.
If people called back, they reached a telemarketing boiler room in downtown Roanoke, where trained sales people worked off a scripted pitch to make sales.
Customers were enticed to pay $289 for a service that assured there were “buyers in your area” interested in purchasing the vehicle they had listed for sale, the suit alleged.
Cass and his companies were also accused of offering to prescreen potential buyers when there was no such process in place, and promising a “money back guarantee” if someone sold their car on their own that was rarely honored.
In addition to the $300,000 in restitution, the settlement calls for civil penalties and attorney fees of $8,708.02.
Cass was the manager of Skyline Metrics and president of Adventis, according to the settlement agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.
Herring brought the case last year as part of a coordinated effort by state and federal law enforcement officials to crack down on robocalls and illegal telemarketers.
Virginians received at least 1.5 billion robocalls in 2019, according to the Federal Trade Commission, making it the eighth highest state in the country for making do-not-call complaints with the agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.