Roanoke trails and greenways supervisor Renee Powers installs a sign at the Bridge Street trailhead noting the closure of the Roanoke River Greenway. The popular paved riverside path will reopen Tuesday in the city, though a forecast of heavy rains and possible flooding may close some stretches. Segments in Salem and Roanoke County have remained open.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2020

The Roanoke stretches of the Roanoke River Grenway will open Tuesday at noon, even though expected downpours and potential flooding might shut some parts of it down.

The greenway will reopen after a six-week closure that was ordered by city officials in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Other less heavily used paved paths in the city reopened last week.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for the kind of heavy rains that sometimes causes the Roanoke River to overflow its banks along the greenway at Smith Park, so it’s possible some segments of the trail could be closed if flooding occurs.

“As of now, there are no plans to delay the opening of the greenway,” Stephanie Long, marketing coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation, wrote in an email. “Should sections become flooded because of the impending weather, we will close them (like we would normally) until the flooding resides and they are cleared of debris.”

The road to Mill Mountain Park and the Roanoke Star also will reopen Tuesday.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

