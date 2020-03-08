hampton avenue fire

Roanoke Fire-EMS said a resident living in the 1600 block Hampton Avenue Southwest escaped unharmed from a 1:50 a.m. Sunday fire.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

A Hampton Avenue resident escaped uninjured from a house fire early Sunday, Roanoke Fire-EMS reported.

Firefighters were dispatched about 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Hampton Avenue Southwest where a house had heavy fire and smoke showing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments