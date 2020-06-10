nk lifeguard 081018 p02 (copy)

The Washington Park pool in Roanoke will be closed this summer but a fundraising drive to reopen it and the Fallon Park pool next season already has surpassed its goal. 

The effort to raise money to reopen Roanoke’s public swimming pools next year has surpassed its goal.

A GoFundMe site established to support the pools at Washington and Fallon parks has raised more than $27,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. Combined with a $10,000 pledge from Carilion Clinic, the fundraising drive needed one week to eclipse the goal of $32,500 necessary to reopen the pools after COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions have ended.

“The outpouring of support from our community has been extraordinary,” said John Fishwick, a Roanoke attorney who is one of the people behind the fund drive.

Roanoke’s only two pools for public swimming are closed because of statewide pandemic restrictions. Even if those restrictions are eased, Roanoke budget writers eliminated the funding for the pools in 2020 and 2021 due to the economic uncertainties the pandemic has caused.

The amount raised would cover about one-half of a summer swimming season at the two pools.

Fishwick said that the group would continue to raise money in hopes of opening the pools this summer if pandemic restrictions end.

“I think Roanokers want these pools open this summer and so do we,” he said.

For that to happen, Virginia would have to enter a third phase of reopening economic and civic activity as outlined by Gov. Ralph Northam. By the time that happens, however, the summer swimming season may be over. The Washington and Fallon park pools usually close by early to mid-August as the school year begins.

