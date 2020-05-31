Police arrested about a half-dozen people during Saturday night's protests around Roanoke, a department spokeswoman said Sunday.
The protests, sparked by the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis, started with a peaceful afternoon rally at Washington Park organized by the local Black Lives Matter chapter. Demonstrators then marched toward the police station on Campbell Avenue. By 8:30 p.m., police were responding to situations elsewhere in the city, including the Valley View Walmart and Target stores and the Sheetz on Orange Avenue and, later, downtown.
She said that police deployed pepper balls and pepper spray from personal canisters, but used no rubber bullets. Pepper balls were fired into the ground. she said. Officers armed with service weapons were on the police station roof to “eyeball” the crowd, she said.
About 10:30 p.m., a peaceful crowd chanted in front of the police station in the 300 block of Campbell Avenue. Some were concerned about a woman who had been jailed during the earlier demonstration. Police were not guarding the area at that time, but within a half-hour, officers swept them from the site, then placed barricades to block the station and the neighboring city jail.
Just after 11 p.m., a crowd of more than 200 people headed north along Second Street Southwest, toward its intersection with Campbell Avenue. Most of the protestors used sidewalks, with some yelling at others not to block traffic. Many vehicles downtown blasted their horns in unison, seemingly as signals of encouragement to the crowd.
The protestors, a mix of mostly young black and white people, headed west on Salem Avenue near The Roanoke Times building and turned left onto Third Street, a path that took them right past the line of police officers sealing off the 300 block of Campbell.
As the protesters moved past city police, state police and other law enforcement personnel, most of them put their hands in the air and chanted "Hands up, don't shoot," a slogan that protesters across the country have used since the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
The protestors and police did not have any apparent altercations or interactions as the crowd moved on to Church Avenue.
At that point, the protesters began to disperse even as many of them continued to walk down Church Avenue where they encountered three police vehicles coming up the street. A loud pop was heard, prompting one of the people in the group to say, "They smashed that window!" Instead, one of the police vehicles had run over a Deer Park water bottle, causing it to explode.
Nearby, some who had followed the crowd with video cameras lined up to order food at the pick-up window of the Texas Tavern, which had stayed open during the protests.
Police and city leaders will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the protests.
Ralph Berrier Jr. and Brian Kelley contributed to this report.
