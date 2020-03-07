Someone posing as a Roanoke police officer has been texting people to say there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
The scammer then asks the target to call a number to take care of the matter, the Roanoke Police Department said in an alert issued Saturday on its Facebook page.
In some cases, the scammer may have some of the target’s personal information.
In the alert, Roanoke police said they would not text anyone about an active warrant. They also urged people not to share personal information over the phone.
Anyone receiving the message is encouraged to call police at 540-853-2212 or visit the Roanoke Police Department at 348 Campbell Ave.
