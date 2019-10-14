Leaders of a city task force gather tonight to hash out ways to reduce gun violence in Roanoke.
While those recommendations go before the city council in November, the group already has scored a win.
Roanoke secured a grant last week to set up a “rapid response” team that will provide support to families and neighborhoods affected by shootings and other violent crime.
The federal grant provides $75,543 over 18 months for the city to hire a team coordinator, who will lead a group of volunteers. That coordinator is expected to begin in January.
“I think people are eager to see something start, that’s not just three years out, but something we can do immediately,” said Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who spearheaded the creation of the task force.
The team is designed to connect people with services such as counseling, victim’s compensation funding, and those who have previously lost family members to violent deaths.
“We want to reduce homicides, we want to reduce incidents of gun violence,” Cobb said, “but we believe [by] having a supportive response team, we can also do prevention work by reducing retaliation, retribution, by redirecting that energy toward healing.”
The idea for a rapid response team emerged early in meetings of the task force, which began in the spring.
Though the Roanoke Police Department was awarded the grant through the U.S. Department of Justice, the coordinator would not necessarily be a sworn officer.
The program aims to reduce instances of gun violence by 10% over the course of 18 months, according to a project description. Cobb said the timeframe of the grant allows for the city to evaluate the program and seek ways to fund it further, if it proves successful.
Police Chief Tim Jones learned Thursday that the department had secured the grant while in a city council meeting where members were approving different police grants.
“It is so new that we’ll have to sit at the table and see what might the strategy be moving forward,” Jones said. “That will be yet another component that we here in Roanoke will have to fold into the training in the stratified policing concepts.”
The department clinched more than $400,000 in federal funds to implement a framework called stratified policing throughout law enforcement agencies in the Roanoke Valley.
An outgrowth of community policing, the model seeks to hold police accountable to crime reduction goals through data and information sharing, according to Roberto and Rachel Santos, co-directors of a research center at Radford University that’s a partner in the program.
A key component of the grant is a new criminal intelligence software that will tie police agencies, as well as state and federal prosecutors, into one system. The aim is to provide real-time crime data to all those parties so they’re aware of trends and agencies’ plans to reduce crimes.
The city’s task force to reduce gun violence meets 7 p.m. Monday at Williams Memorial Baptist Church, 2105 Carroll Ave N.W.
A public hearing on a draft of the group’s recommendations will be held 7 p.m. Thursday in city council chambers.
